Prostate Cancer Foundation partners with Digital Science Press UroToday to launch NEW patient-centered website

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer Foundation partners with Digital Science Press / UroToday to launch NEW patient-centered website (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with UroToday, is proud to announce the development and launch of a new educational website Prostate Cancer patient Voices. This groundbreaking platform puts patients at the heart of the conversation, empowering them with the necessary tools to advocate for their own Prostate Cancer journey. As a trailblazing initiative in patient empowerment, this website takes the lead as the first platform of its kind, placing an exclusive focus on sharing powerful and inspiring patient stories. Among ...
