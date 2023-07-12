HB Torshavn-Derry City (Conference League, 13-07-2023 ore 20:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) Dopo aver riagganciato il secondo posto in classifica grazie alla vittoria sullo Sligo Rovers, il Derry City fa il suo debutto stagionale in Conference League sul campo dell’HB Torshavn. Padroni di casa che vengono dallo scontro diretto al vertice perso contro il Klaksvik, che costa non solo il secondo posto ma anche un pesante -13 sulla vetta.Per i Candystripes finalmente un InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Conference League 2023/2024, andata primo turno preliminare in tv: calendario, programma e orari...30 - Niederkorn (LUX) - Gjilani (KOS) 19:30 - Penybont (WAL) - FC Santa Coloma (AND) 20:00 - Akureyri (ISL) - Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) 20:00 - HB Torshavn (FRO) - Derry City (IRL) 20:00 - Shkëndija ...
Qualificazioni di Europa Conference League: calendario e risultati - UEFA Europa Conference League...vs Alashkert (ARM) Glentoran (NIR) vs Gira United (MLT) Cosmos (SMR) vs Sutjeska (MNE) Dundalk (IRL) vs Magpies (GIB) Vllaznia (ALB) vs Linfield (NIR) Haverfordwest (WAL) vs Shkëndija (MKD) Derry ...
Sorteggio del secondo turno di qualificazione di UEFA Europa Conference League - UEFA Europa Conference League...- Belaz Zhodino (BLR) vs AEK Larnaca (CYP) Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) - Sarajevo (BIH) vs Aktobe (KAZ) Gruppo 8 Midtjylland (DEN) vs Progrès Niederkorn (LUX) - Gjilani (KOS) HB Tórshavn (FRO) - Derry City ...
AND THEY'RE OFF! Derry City head to the Faroe Islands ahead of tomorrow's Europa Conference League QualifierDerry City players, staff and fans left City of Derry Airport this morning, heading to the Faroe Islands for tomorrow's Europa Conference League Qualifier against HB Torshavn. Ruaidhri Higgins and his ...
European veteran Patrick McEleney focused on victory in Faroe clashAs he prepares to begin a tenth European qualifying campaign, Derry City captain Patrick McEleney is better placed than most in the League of Ireland in knowing what it takes to progress on the ...
