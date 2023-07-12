Arçelik Launches Innovative B2B e-commerce Platform (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) Global household appliances manufacturer Arçelik simplifies online sales process for trade customers and partners ISTANBUL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik A. ?. (ARCLK: IST, "Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer has launched MARS, an online commerce Platform to enhance sales operations and provide a seamless experience for trade partners. The MARS Platform digitalizes manual orders, made through phone, fax, and email, to provide an efficient and seamless B2C-like customer experience for trade partners. The Platform streamlines commerce processes among all Arçelik Global subsidiaries, providing faster fulfilment for sales orders, and boosting visibility with a channel where customers can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
