Westbeck Capital Management Appoints Yasser Elguindi as Head of Oil Research

Westbeck Capital Management Appoints Yasser Elguindi as Head of Oil Research (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Westbeck Capital Management, a global leader in energy investment, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yasser Elguindi as the Head of Oil Research at the Westbeck Energy Opportunity Fund. With over 25 years of experience covering the oil markets, Yasser brings a wealth of expertise to further strengthen Westbeck's position in the energy sector. Prior to joining Westbeck Capital Management, Yasser led teams at Energy Aspects, Medley Global Advisors, and Susquehanna International Group where he supported the commodities and fixed income trading desk. Working closely with trading teams and risk managers, his ...
LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbeck Capital Management, a global leader in energy investment, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yasser ...
