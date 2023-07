Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC – probabili formazioni

...- FC Dallas 2 - 1 (Finale) Real Salt Lake - Orlando City 4 - 0 (Finale) Los Angeles Galaxy - Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 (Finale) Los Angeles FC - San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 (Finale)......30 Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas 03:30 Real Salt Lake - Orlando City 03:30 Los Angeles Galaxy - Philadelphia Union 04:30 Los Angeles FC - San Jose Earthquakes 04:30- Seattle ...... Minnesota United - Austin (MLS) - APPLE TV 03.30 Colorado Rapids - Dallas, Real Salt Lake - Orlando City (MLS) - APPLE TV 04.30 LA Galaxy - Philadelphia Union,- Seattle Sounders ...

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver Whitecaps (domenica 02 luglio 2023 ore 02:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, ... Infobetting

Lodeiro was excellent against Vancouver, factoring in each goal whether directly or in buildup. Seattle looked more comfortable with his movement, and while he had his best impact overloading the left ...Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) will be playing Premier League 2 (PL2) side Crystal Palace U-21 in the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational. The match will take place on ...