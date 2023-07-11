Fotografia: Consigli per chi è alle prime armiPier Silvio Berlusconi dà un ultimatum a Marta Fascina: lasciare la ...Turchia e Italia rafforzano la cooperazione nella NATO: dichiarazione ...Nuovi giochi in arrivo con NVIDIA DLSSTOWER OF FANTASY ANNUNCIA YULAN, L’ULTIMO SIMULACRO IN ARRIVO Daymare 1994: Sandcastle all'Xbox Summer Game Fest DemoRed Dead Online: prospera come Naturalista MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Ultime Blog

The Changeling - Favola di New York | le prime immagini della nuova dramedy di LaKeith Stanfie

The Changeling

Ecco il primo sguardo di The Changeling - Favola di New York, la nuova dramedy interpretata e prodotta da LaKeith Stanfield, in uscita l'8 settembre su Apple TV+. Apple TV+ ha presentato oggi le prime immagini ufficiali di The Changeling - Favola di New York, una nuova serie dramedy in otto parti interpretata e prodotta dal candidato al premio Oscar LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Sorry To Bother You", "The Book Of Clarence") in uscita il prossimo 8 settembre con i primi tre episodi, seguiti da un episodio a settimana fino al 13 ottobre. Basata sull'omonimo best-seller di Victor LaValle, la ...
First 'The Changeling' Images Show LaKeith Stanfield in a Dark New York City Fable

Apple TV+ has just revealed first-look images from The Changeling, a new drama series starring Haunted Mansion star LaKeith Stanfield. Stanfield also serves as executive producer on the project. The ...

The Changeling - Favola di New York: le prime immagini della nuova dramedy di LaKeith Stanfie

Ecco il primo sguardo di The Changeling - Favola di New York, la nuova dramedy interpretata e prodotta da LaKeith Stanfield, in uscita l'8 settembre su Apple TV+.
