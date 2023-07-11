SUSE PRESERVES CHOICE IN ENTERPRISE LINUX BY FORKING RHEL WITH A $10+ MILLION INVESTMENT (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) LUXEMBOURG, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today SUSE, the company behind Rancher, NeuVector, and SUSE LINUX ENTERPRISE (SLE) and a global leader in ENTERPRISE open source solutions, announced it is FORKING publicly available Red Hat ENTERPRISE LINUX (RHEL) and will develop and maintain a RHEL-compatible distribution available to all WITHout restrictions. Over the next few years, SUSE plans to invest more than $10 MILLION into this project. Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, CEO of SUSE, said, "For decades, collaboration and shared success have been the building blocks of our open source community. We have a responsibility to defend these values. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
