Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Shutterstock delivering industry-forward experiences, powered by OpenAI NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
