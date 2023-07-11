Fotografia: Consigli per chi è alle prime armiPier Silvio Berlusconi dà un ultimatum a Marta Fascina: lasciare la ...Turchia e Italia rafforzano la cooperazione nella NATO: dichiarazione ...Nuovi giochi in arrivo con NVIDIA DLSSTOWER OF FANTASY ANNUNCIA YULAN, L’ULTIMO SIMULACRO IN ARRIVO Daymare 1994: Sandcastle all'Xbox Summer Game Fest DemoRed Dead Online: prospera come Naturalista MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Ultime Blog

Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI | Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data

Shutterstock Expands

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Shutterstock delivering industry-forward experiences, powered by OpenAI NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering High-Quality content and full-service creative workflow solutions for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced the expansion of its Partnership with OpenAI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence. Through a new six-Year Agreement, Shutterstock is set to solidify its position as a leading Provider of High-Quality Training Data for OpenAI models, propelling transformative capabilities ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Meta ha comprato Giphy e poi è stata costretta a venderla ...  DDay.it

Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data

Shutterstock delivering industry-forward experiences, powered by OpenAI NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering ...

Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality content and full-service creative workflow solutions for transformative brands, digital media and marketing ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shutterstock Expands
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Shutterstock Expands Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI