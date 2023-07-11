MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Al via le offerte Xiaomi per il Prime DayI Puffi 2 – Il Prigioniero della Pietra VerdeLUCANO 1894 E SHOPFULLY ANCORA INSIEMEDRAGON BALL SUPER ARRIVA SU PUBG MOBILEHinnovation by Nital: le offerte per Amazon Prime DayPrime Days, Wacom Win Days 2023 con tante offerteIncontra le stelle di EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate EditionUltime Blog

Shanghai Electric Shares A Long-term Cooperation Opportunity with Siemens | Strengthening Innovation in New Energy and Healthcare

Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Shares A Long-term Cooperation Opportunity with Siemens, Strengthening Innovation in New Energy and Healthcare (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Shanghai, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) ("the Company") discussed the Long-term Cooperation Opportunity with Siemens to boost technological Innovation in the Healthcare and Energy sectors in a recent visit paid by the top executives from Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Energy. The two Energy and Healthcare groups are poised to seek greater collaboration in support of building a healthier and greener China, leveraging China and Germany's elevated bilateral ties and intensifying collaboration on climate action to push sustainability and ...
