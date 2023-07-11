MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Al via le offerte Xiaomi per il Prime DayI Puffi 2 – Il Prigioniero della Pietra VerdeLUCANO 1894 E SHOPFULLY ANCORA INSIEMEDRAGON BALL SUPER ARRIVA SU PUBG MOBILEHinnovation by Nital: le offerte per Amazon Prime DayPrime Days, Wacom Win Days 2023 con tante offerteIncontra le stelle di EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate EditionUltime Blog

Queclink' s New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility

Queclink New

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Queclink's New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Queclink, the world's leading IoT device manufacturer and solution provider, has announced today the official launch of the GV57CEU Tracker. This new LTE Cat 1 waterproof device, designed with Wide-Voltage and Bluetooth supports, aims towards the eMobility market, promises diverse applications in shared mobility, food delivery, electric transport management, and beyond. Due to the varying pace of economic growth, connectivity gaps continue to pose significant challenges worldWide. The new GV57CEU from Queclink provides an all-encompassing solution to this disparity. With LTE Cat 1 connectivity and 2G fallback support, the device caters to all, from nations still reliant on 2G, to those in the transition phase of 2G to 4G, as well ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Queclink Launches New AI - Powered LTE Cat 6 Dash Camera

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140183/Queclink_s_CV200_Smart_4G_Dash_Camera_Full_Featured_Telematics.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/queclink - launches - new - ...

Queclink Launches New AI - Powered LTE Cat 6 Dash Camera

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140183/Queclink_s_CV200_Smart_4G_Dash_Camera_Full_Featured_Telematics.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/queclink - launches - new - ...

Queclink's New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world's leading IoT device manufacturer and solution provider, has announced today the official ...

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Queclink's New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility

Queclink, the world's leading IoT device manufacturer and solution provider, has announced today the official launch of the GV57CEU tracker. This new ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Queclink New
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Queclink New Queclink Wide Voltage Tracker Better