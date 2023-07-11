MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Al via le offerte Xiaomi per il Prime DayI Puffi 2 – Il Prigioniero della Pietra VerdeLUCANO 1894 E SHOPFULLY ANCORA INSIEMEDRAGON BALL SUPER ARRIVA SU PUBG MOBILEHinnovation by Nital: le offerte per Amazon Prime DayPrime Days, Wacom Win Days 2023 con tante offerteIncontra le stelle di EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate EditionUltime Blog

PEPSICO® FORGES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EA SPORTS FC™ TO HELP DELIVER FAN-FIRST FUTURE OF FOOTBALL

PEPSICO® FORGES

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PEPSICO® FORGES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EA SPORTS FC™ TO HELP DELIVER FAN-FIRST FUTURE OF FOOTBALL (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) THE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE LEADING FOOD AND BEVERAGE BRANDS PEPSI, GATORADE, AND LAY'S COLLABORATE WITH EA SPORTS TO DELIVER ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES CENTERED AROUND THE NEW EA SPORTS FC GAME. NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Today, PEPSICO® has announced a new multi-year GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EA SPORTS making three of its flagship brands - Pepsi, Gatorade, and Lay's - proud new partners of the hotly-anticipated FOOTBALL gaming property, EA SPORTS FC. Through this PARTNERSHIP, which is born out of a mutual ambition to shape the FUTURE of FOOTBALL fandom, PepsiCo is proud to champion and support EA ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PEPSICO® FORGES
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PEPSICO® FORGES PEPSICO® FORGES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH