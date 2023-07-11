Nantong Zhiyun vs Dalian Pro – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Il Nantong Zhiyun affronta la sfida con il Dalian Pro al Rugao Olympic Sports Centre mercoledì 12 luglio pomeriggio. Entrambe le squadre hanno dovuto accontentarsi di una parte del bottino nelle loro ultime uscite e cercheranno di fare meglio questa volta. Il calcio di inizio di Nantong Zhiyun vs Dalian Pro è previsto alle 14:35 Anteprima della partita Nantong Zhiyun vs Dalian Pro a che punto sono le due squadre NDalian Pro Il Dalian Pro ha ottenuto il terzo pareggio consecutivo, fermandosi sull’1-1 contro lo Shanghai Port nella sfida di sabato allo Shanghai Stadium. Gli uomini di Xie Hui hanno aperto le marcature nel primo tempo con Xiangchuang Yan, ma hanno subito il pareggio di ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
