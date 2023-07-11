My Lovely Liar, i trailer del nuovo K-drama con Hwang Min-hyun e Kim So-hyun (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) My Lovely Liar è il K-drama di prossima uscita che vedrà protagonisti Hwang Min-hyun e Kim So-hyun , che possiamo vedere in questi nuovi teaser trailer. My Lovely Liar, il nuovo K-drama in arrivo su Rakuten Viki, vedrà Hwang Min-hyun e Kim So-hyun protagonisti di un mystery romance tutto da gustarsi, proprio come questi teaser trailer che ci danno un assaggio di ciò che vedremo nell'atteso show. Cosa succede quando un misterioso produttore musicale che sta cercando di nascondere la sua identità (Hwang Min-hyun) finisce ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
My Lovely Liar, i trailer del nuovo K-drama con Hwang Min-hyun e ... Movieplayer
Watch: Hwang Minhyun And Kim So Hyun Get Closer To Discovering Each Other’s True Feelings In “My Lovely Liar”My Lovely Liar” has unveiled a new teaser! “My Lovely Liar” is a new mystery romance drama about a woman who can hear lies and a genius music producer who is hiding his identity. Kim So Hyun will star ...
How to Watch My Lovely Liar, The Uncanny Counter 2, and Other Upcoming K-dramasFrom My Lovely Liar and The Uncanny Counter 2 to D.P. 2 and Longing for You, here are the streaming details of upcoming K-dramas.
Lovely LiarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lovely Liar