Lectra launches VectorFashion iX2 and VectorFashion Q2, a new generation of intelligent, connected cutting equipment for the fashion industry (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) This new equipment allows fashion manufacturers to adapt to the growing need for small series production. They improve the productivity, flexibility, and environmental footprint of cutting rooms. PARIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Lectra supports the transformation of fashion, automotive and furniture players by providing them with technological solutions that accelerate their transition to a more efficient and more sustainable industry 4.0. The Group announces the launch of a new generation of intelligent, connected low-ply equipment for the fashion industry, Vectorfashion iX2 and ...
