Flytxt' s omni-channel CVM solution enables Mongolia-based Mobicom to elevate customer experience

Flytxt's omni-channel CVM solution enables Mongolia-based Mobicom to elevate customer experience (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-powered customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximisation solutions, announced that Mobicom Corporation has started using NEON-dX, their full stack customer Value Management (CVM) SaaS. The Mongolia-based company is a part of Japanese telecommunications group KDDI and has a subscriber base of 1.7 million. Mobicom uses the solution to derive actionable customer intelligence and automate omni-channel customer engagement programs aimed at delivering value-added digital experiences to its whole customer base. "It gives us immense satisfaction to support market leaders ...
