Fitbit Charge 5 | il nuovo aggiornamento può bloccare il dispositivo

Fitbit Charge 5, il nuovo aggiornamento può bloccare il dispositivo (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) La versione 194.61 del firmware causa la diminuzione dell’autonomia e in alcuni casi blocca il dispositivo. Fitbit sembra che non stia offrendo la sostituzione dei tracker rotti ma solo uno sconto....
Il rinomato fitness tracker Fitbit Charge 5 incontra delle difficoltà con l'ultimo aggiornamento, causando frustrazione tra gli utenti e generando incertezza sulla sua stabilità futura. È un momento difficile per il Fitbit ...

If you’re keen to get your hands on one of the best fitness trackers, that’s also excellent value for money, then the time is now, as the Fitbit Charge 5 has over 40% off in the Prime Day sale .

Fitbit deals land for Prime Day – we’re tracking them live

Prime Day is officially live – and there is a host of Fitbit deals for those shopping for a fitness tracker or smartwatch. There are various deals across the whole range, with discounts on the Fitbit ...
