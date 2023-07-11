MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneAmazon Prime Day 2023: sconti sui notebook MSI Al via le offerte Xiaomi per il Prime DayI Puffi 2 – Il Prigioniero della Pietra VerdeLUCANO 1894 E SHOPFULLY ANCORA INSIEMEDRAGON BALL SUPER ARRIVA SU PUBG MOBILEHinnovation by Nital: le offerte per Amazon Prime DayPrime Days, Wacom Win Days 2023 con tante offerteIncontra le stelle di EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate EditionUltime Blog

Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape | The Top 100 Companies and Beyond reveals the companies championing innovation to solve critical sustainability challenges

"Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond" reveals the companies championing innovation to solve critical sustainability challenges (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Samsung, Johnson & Johnson, and Toyota Motor lead new LexisNexis ranking of business contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, the leading provider of intelligent patent analytics, recognizes the businesses driving environmental and social progress in "Exploring the Global Sustainable innovation Landscape: The Top 100 companies and Beyond." This first-of-its-kind report ranks companies according to the potential of their patent portfolios to advance innovation toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As 80 ...
