"Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond" reveals the companies championing innovation to solve critical sustainability challenges (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Samsung, Johnson & Johnson, and Toyota Motor lead new LexisNexis ranking of business contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, the leading provider of intelligent patent analytics, recognizes the businesses driving environmental and social progress in "Exploring the Global Sustainable innovation Landscape: The Top 100 companies and Beyond." This first-of-its-kind report ranks companies according to the potential of their patent portfolios to advance innovation toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As 80 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, the leading provider of intelligent patent analytics, recognizes the businesses driving environmental and social progress in "Exploring the Global Sustainable innovation Landscape: The Top 100 companies and Beyond." This first-of-its-kind report ranks companies according to the potential of their patent portfolios to advance innovation toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As 80 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
nVent Acquires TEXA IndustriesWempen@nVent.com Articoli correlati Ault Alliance Is Exploring Initiative to Distribute Special ... (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company, ("Ault Alliance" or the "Company"), announced... ...
Apexon Named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2023 Quality Engineering NEAT Report...nVent's portfolio to protect critical electrical systems with expanded industrial air conditioners and chillers Enhances nVent's position with the... Continua a leggere Ault Alliance Is Exploring ...
OceanMind Selects Spire Global Satellite Ship - Tracking Data to Combat Illegal Fishing...nVent's portfolio to protect critical electrical systems with expanded industrial air conditioners and chillers Enhances nVent's position with the... Continua a leggere Ault Alliance Is Exploring ...
Whitepaper: Exploring the benefits of secure, AI-ready data » inno3 Inno3
KVIFF 2023: A Yasuzô Masumura RetrospectiveThe eclectic films of Yasuzô Masumura are the next ready for new audiences to rediscover. When I saw that this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival included an eleven-film retrospective of ...
Syracuse schools provides the barbecue. Public serves up questions for the superintendentDavis also said the district is still exploring possible alternatives to the move to earlier school start times that are angering parents. “Worst case scenario we are where we are. Best case scenario ...
Exploring theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Exploring the