DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES ACCELERATES CLINICAL TRIALS WITH ADDITION OF FULL-SPECTRUM CLINICAL FLOW CYTOMETRY

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES ACCELERATES CLINICAL TRIALS WITH ADDITION OF FULL-SPECTRUM CLINICAL FLOW CYTOMETRY (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) Integrates state-of-the-art FLOW CYTOMETRY CLINICAL trial services WITH leading genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology solutions under one roof HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES (DISCOVERY), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, announces the launch of state-of-the-art FLOW CYTOMETRY CLINICAL trial services. DISCOVERY has integrated Cytek Aurora instruments, which engage FULL-SPECTRUM technology to deliver unprecedented flexibility to researchers, into one facility alongside its genomics, molecular pathology, and proteomics services?saving valuable time and further ...
