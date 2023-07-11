COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy transition pathways, clean energy, climate finance and Roadmap for COP28 (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) MADRID, Spain, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met EU energy and Environment ministers, as Spain assumes the EU Council Presidency, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meetings aimed to build momentum and foster cooperation with the EU to drive action on climate finance and tripling global renewable energy capacity. Dr. Al Jaber stated his goal as COP28 President-Designate is to ensure a just energy transition that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met EU energy and Environment ministers, as Spain assumes the EU Council Presidency, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meetings aimed to build momentum and foster cooperation with the EU to drive action on climate finance and tripling global renewable energy capacity. Dr. Al Jaber stated his goal as COP28 President-Designate is to ensure a just energy transition that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
COP28 President-Designate tells CARICOM heads of Government that the UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP of Action - a COP for All - and a COP that delivers for All
Joint Statement between the President of Kenya William Ruto and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al jaber
COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable - President-Designate tells UN climate change conference
COP28 President - Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate - vulnerable countries... their voices must be heard and we must respond to their demands with ambition and action." Supporting Pakistan's efforts to advance a just energy transition, the COP28 President - Designate and the ...
COP28 President - Designate calls on oil & gas industry to allocate capital to clean energy solutionsABU DHABI, UAE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - th COP28 President - Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, today delivered a speech to the 8th OPEC International Seminar, being held this week in Vienna, in which he urged the oil & gas industry to allocate ...
COP28 President - Designate tells CARICOM heads of Government that the UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP of Action, a COP for All, ...ABU DHABI, UAE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - COP28 President - Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, today addressed the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Trinidad and Tobago, where he said Caribbean nations ...
Il presidente designato degli Emirati Arabi Uniti per la COP28 visita il pluripremiato leader keniota delle fintech M-KOPA in occasione dell'Africa Energy Forum Yahoo Finanza
Guida completa alla Cop28 di DubaiDi cosa si parlerà alla Cop28 di Dubai Quali sono i temi più caldi del vertice ONU e che impatto hanno sull'azione climatica
COP28 President-Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countriesISLAMABAD, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, senior ...
COP28 PresidentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : COP28 President