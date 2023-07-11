CGTN: China, Solomon Islands ink comprehensive strategic partnership to upgrade ties (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China and the Solomon Islands announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring "mutual respect and common development for a new era," in a move to upgrade bilateral ties during the Pacific nation leader's visit to Beijing. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations, their friendly cooperation has become a pacesetter for the relations between China and other island countries in the Pacific in spite of a relatively late start, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday afternoon while meeting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare. The Solomon Islands established ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China and the Solomon Islands announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring "mutual respect and common development for a new era," in a move to upgrade bilateral ties during the Pacific nation leader's visit to Beijing. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations, their friendly cooperation has become a pacesetter for the relations between China and other island countries in the Pacific in spite of a relatively late start, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday afternoon while meeting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare. The Solomon Islands established ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CGTN : Xi Jinping urges actions to stabilize and improve China-U.S. relations
CGTN : China - Honduras chart course for relations in leaders' historic meeting
CGTN : Why China is committed to green development
CGTN : Why does preserving its cultural heritage matter so much to China?
CGTN : Why is people-centered development crucial to China?
CGTN : Why can China accomplish a mega water diversion project?
CGTN: Xi urges Jiangsu to take lead in advancing Chinese modernizationXi called for vigilance against flooding disasters as China is about to enter a key period for ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 - 07 - 07/Xi - urges - Jiangsu - to - take - lead - in - advancing - ...
Intelligenza Artificiale, il futuro alla Waic di ShanghaiE' la sesta volta che Shanghai ospita la conferenza Waic e, come riporta il China Global Television ... sottolinea la CGTN. Con una superficie di 50.000 metri quadrati, la conferenza ospiterà anche 50 ...
CGTN: With new member, SCO eyes closer cooperation amid global challenges... offer 3,000 'Chinese Bridge' summer camp opportunities, and invite 100 young scientists to China ... and increase mutual understanding and friendship among all nations.' https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023 ...
La Cina battezza il più grande centro di produzione di idrogeno ... ShipMag
CGTN: China, Solomon Islands ink comprehensive strategic partnership to upgrade tiesChina and the Solomon Islands announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring "mutual respect and ...
Child labor is a stain on the USYoungsters, who are the hope and the future of humanity, should always be cherished and protected. That is why the overwhelming majority of UN member states have agreed to protect children from heavy ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China