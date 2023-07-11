Alphyn Biologics Presents New Data from Phase 2a Trial Showing Significant Improvement of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis (Di martedì 11 luglio 2023) - Statistically Significant Improvements in IGA (Investigator Global Assessment) and EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) scores - Fast itch reduction by day 4 and sustained itch reduction - Body Surface Area (BSA) reduction of at least 50 percent - Significant Improvement in Skin Infection Rating Scale (SIRS) ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
