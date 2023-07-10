TRUST: migliori offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2023 FREE UPDATE PER TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3EA presenta Cliffhanger Games nuovo studio di sviluppo QVC - proposte tech per l'estateLe offerte EcoFlow per i Prime Days 2023 Xiaomi Pad 6, da oggi disponibile in ItaliaHisense - Amazon Prime Day 2023: sconti vantaggiosiAmmagamma selezionata nella Market Guide for AI and Data and ...Rikkie Valerie Kollé: Miss Olanda 2023 e un'ispirazione per la ...Tendenza mortale di TikTok: Quattro vittime in Alabama ...Ultime Blog

UnionPay International Signs MOU with Cambodia's Central Bank (Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023) Cambodian visitors to China can make UnionPay QR payments with e-wallets from home SHANGHAI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, UnionPay International (UPI) and the National Bank of Cambodia signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital. Both parties agree to promote QR code interoperability to better support the residents of both countries in cross-border mobile payment . with  this collaboration, Cambodian residents can make payments with e-wallets from their home country in UnionPay's global QR network which includes China, satisfying their need for mobile payment when they visit China or elsewhere. UnionPay payment information will be ...
