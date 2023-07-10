UnionPay International Signs MOU with Cambodia' s Central Bank

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023)n visitors to China can makeQR paymentse-wallets from home SHANGHAI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,(UPI) and the Nationalofsigned a Memorandum of Understanding in Phnom Penh,'s capital. Both parties agree to promote QR code interoperability to better support the residents of both countries in cross-border mobile payment .this collaboration,n residents can make paymentse-wallets from their home country in's global QR network which includes China, satisfying their need for mobile payment when they visit China or elsewhere.payment information will be ...