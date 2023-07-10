UFC Corner #223 (Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas in Nevada, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 223 di UFC Corner, sui vostri schermi, con la collaborazione e l’approvazione di Donald Trump, in occasione di UFC 290: Volkanovski Vs Rodriguez. Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal Vs Val “The Animal” Woodburn Inizia il primo match della serata e Nickal mette immediatamente a segno due ottimi ganci che scuotono pericolosamente Woodburn, prima di finirlo con un montante sinistro ed il classico martello destro. Winner: Bo Nickal (TKO: 0:38 – RD1). 158lb Catchweight bout: Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner Vs Dan “The Hangman” Hooker Dopo aver notato l’ottimo piano di reidratazione di Turner, ci concentriamo sulla contesa, che vede fin da subito protagonisti i Leg Kicks di quest’ultimo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Roobet Launches MMA Podcast Slate with Brandon Moreno, Iridium Sports, Chute Boxe AcademyPodcasts Hosted by Current UFC Flyweight Champion, MMA Agent Jason House and Chute Boxe lead coach Diego Lima LONDON, June 29, ... Champions Corner Podcast As part of the initiative, Roobet has built ...
