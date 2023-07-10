TRUST: migliori offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2023 FREE UPDATE PER TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3EA presenta Cliffhanger Games nuovo studio di sviluppo QVC - proposte tech per l'estateLe offerte EcoFlow per i Prime Days 2023 Xiaomi Pad 6, da oggi disponibile in ItaliaHisense - Amazon Prime Day 2023: sconti vantaggiosiAmmagamma selezionata nella Market Guide for AI and Data and ...Rikkie Valerie Kollé: Miss Olanda 2023 e un'ispirazione per la ...Tendenza mortale di TikTok: Quattro vittime in Alabama ...Ultime Blog

UFC Corner #223 (Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023) Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas in Nevada, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 223 di UFC Corner, sui vostri schermi, con la collaborazione e l’approvazione di Donald Trump, in occasione di UFC 290: Volkanovski Vs Rodriguez. Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal Vs Val “The Animal” Woodburn Inizia il primo match della serata e Nickal mette immediatamente a segno due ottimi ganci che scuotono pericolosamente Woodburn, prima di finirlo con un montante sinistro ed il classico martello destro. Winner: Bo Nickal (TKO: 0:38 – RD1). 158lb Catchweight bout: Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner Vs Dan “The Hangman” Hooker Dopo aver notato l’ottimo piano di reidratazione di Turner, ci concentriamo sulla contesa, che vede fin da subito protagonisti i Leg Kicks di quest’ultimo ...
