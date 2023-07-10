Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales Performance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023) LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/("") today announced its acquisition of. Founded in 1979,("" or the "Company") is a global leader intraining andimprovement as ranked by independent analysts Forrester Research and Gartner.powerfully combines a blend of proprietary intellectual property, modern, digital technology, a data-driven approach, and a worldwide network ofexperts to create one of the most differentiated experiences and scaledsolutions ...