Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales Performance (Di lunedì 10 luglio 2023) LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Truelink Capital ("Truelink") today announced its acquisition of Richardson Sales Performance. Founded in 1979, Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson" or the "Company") is a global leader in Sales training and Performance improvement as ranked by independent analysts Forrester Research and Gartner. Richardson powerfully combines a blend of proprietary intellectual property, modern, digital technology, a data-driven approach, and a worldwide network of Sales experts to create one of the most differentiated experiences and scaled Sales Performance solutions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Truelink Capital ("Truelink") today announced its acquisition of Richardson Sales Performance. Founded in 1979, Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson" or the "Company") is a global leader in Sales training and Performance improvement as ranked by independent analysts Forrester Research and Gartner. Richardson powerfully combines a blend of proprietary intellectual property, modern, digital technology, a data-driven approach, and a worldwide network of Sales experts to create one of the most differentiated experiences and scaled Sales Performance solutions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales PerformanceLOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ('Truelink') today announced its acquisition of Richardson Sales ...
Truelink CapitalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Truelink Capital