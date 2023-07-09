Ferdinand: «Onana al Manchester United darebbe maggiore fiducia alla squadra» (Di domenica 9 luglio 2023) Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato sul suo canale Youtube di un eventuale approdo di André Onana ai Red Devils Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato sul suo canale Youtube FIVE di un eventuale approdo di André Onana, portiere dell’Inter, ai Red Devils. PAROLE – «Darà allo United più fiducia e più capacità di giocare da dietro e penso che sia adatto alla squadra di Erik ten Hag. È un vero portiere moderno. Vedi le squadre che lo pressano e lui non si fa nemmeno prendere dal panico. Dà la palla dentro, invita gli avversari a pressare e quando quel giocatore viene da lui sa che c’è un compagno libero da qualche ...Leggi su calcionews24
Man City - Inter 1 - 0: guizzo di Rodri, trionfo CityRio Ferdinand, BT Sport "Il City è immortale: trofei a bizzeffe. Se lo sono meritato. Questi ... Guardiola Inter : Onana; Darmian (D'Ambrosio 84'), Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens 76'); Dumfries (Bellanova 76'),...
‘I think there will be mistakes’: Rio Ferdinand warns Man Utd over £47m De Gea successor who’ll still ‘suit’ Ten HagRio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United fans that there will be 'mistakes' from the man tipped to take over as David de Gea's long-term successor at Old Trafford.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: David De Gea confirms United EXIT, Maguire to lose captaincy, Onana ‘close’, takeover latestDAVID DE GEA has confirmed his Manchester United exit after posting a farewell message on Twitter. In other news, SunSport can exclusively real that Harry Maguire is set to officially lose the ...
