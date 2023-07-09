Europei Under 21: Inghilterra campione, battuta la SpagnaNBA 2K24 sarà disponibile in tutto il mondo l'8 settembreIncendio mortale a Milano nella casa di riposo 'Per Coniugi' a ...Tragedia nelle Dolomiti bellunesi: Famiglia di Mestre colpita da ...Gerry Scotti e Sanremo 2025: Possibile successore di Amadeus?Diablo Immortal: diamo il benvenuto al Cavaliere del SangueCOMICS AND GAMES PARADE - prima edizione del festival 7-9 luglio Saldi Estivi di SteamITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORIDiablo IV rivela la Stagione 1 con la Stagione degli Abietti Ultime Blog

Ferdinand | «Onana al Manchester United darebbe maggiore fiducia alla squadra»

Ferdinand Onana

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

zazoom
Commenta
Ferdinand: «Onana al Manchester United darebbe maggiore fiducia alla squadra» (Di domenica 9 luglio 2023) Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato sul suo canale Youtube di un eventuale approdo di André Onana ai Red Devils Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato sul suo canale Youtube FIVE di un eventuale approdo di André Onana, portiere dell’Inter, ai Red Devils. PAROLE – «Darà allo United più fiducia e più capacità di giocare da dietro e penso che sia adatto alla squadra di Erik ten Hag. È un vero portiere moderno. Vedi le squadre che lo pressano e lui non si fa nemmeno prendere dal panico. Dà la palla dentro, invita gli avversari a pressare e quando quel giocatore viene da lui sa che c’è un compagno libero da qualche ...
Leggi su calcionews24
Advertising

Man City - Inter 1 - 0: guizzo di Rodri, trionfo City

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport "Il City è immortale: trofei a bizzeffe. Se lo sono meritato. Questi ... Guardiola Inter : Onana; Darmian (D'Ambrosio 84'), Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens 76'); Dumfries (Bellanova 76'),...

Man City - Inter 1 - 0: guizzo di Rodri, trionfo City

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport "Il City è immortale: trofei a bizzeffe. Se lo sono meritato. Questi ... Guardiola Inter : Onana; Darmian (D'Ambrosio 84'), Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens 76'); Dumfries (Bellanova 76'),...

Inter, Rio Ferdinand su Onana: "Penso che sia adatto alla squadra ...  Footballnews24.it

‘I think there will be mistakes’: Rio Ferdinand warns Man Utd over £47m De Gea successor who’ll still ‘suit’ Ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United fans that there will be 'mistakes' from the man tipped to take over as David de Gea's long-term successor at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: David De Gea confirms United EXIT, Maguire to lose captaincy, Onana ‘close’, takeover latest

DAVID DE GEA has confirmed his Manchester United exit after posting a farewell message on Twitter. In other news, SunSport can exclusively real that Harry Maguire is set to officially lose the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ferdinand Onana
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ferdinand Onana Ferdinand Onana Manchester United darebbe