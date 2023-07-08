NBA 2K24 sarà disponibile in tutto il mondo l'8 settembreIncendio mortale a Milano nella casa di riposo 'Per Coniugi' a ...Tragedia nelle Dolomiti bellunesi: Famiglia di Mestre colpita da ...Gerry Scotti e Sanremo 2025: Possibile successore di Amadeus?Diablo Immortal: diamo il benvenuto al Cavaliere del SangueCOMICS AND GAMES PARADE - prima edizione del festival 7-9 luglio Saldi Estivi di SteamITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORIDiablo IV rivela la Stagione 1 con la Stagione degli Abietti COLLEZIONE DI PERIFERICHE RAZER A TEMA PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Ultime Blog

WWE | R-Truth vicino al ritorno sul ring

WWE Truth

WWE: R-Truth vicino al ritorno sul ring (Di sabato 8 luglio 2023) Durante un’apparizione a sorpresa in un episodio di NXT, R-Truth riportò un grave infortunio che lo sta tenendo lontano dal ring ormai da moltissimo tempo. L’ex 24/7 Champion, lo scorso gennaio, aveva dichiarato che il suo recupero aveva subito un rallentamento a causa di un’infezione. Il wrestler, nonostante non sia più un giovanotto (ha compiuto 51 anni a gennaio), sta spingendo per tornare ancora una volta sul ring. Il report Stando a quanto riportato da PWInsider, Truth è stato visto a Birmingham (in Alabama) all’inizio della settimana. Nella cittadina statunitense si trova una clinica legata alla WWE dove, probabilmente, il wrestler potrebbe aver svolto gli ultimi controlli prima di poter tornare sul ring. Lo stesso wrestler, lo scorso aprile, aveva informato i fan che il suo ...
