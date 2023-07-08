WWE: R-Truth vicino al ritorno sul ring (Di sabato 8 luglio 2023) Durante un’apparizione a sorpresa in un episodio di NXT, R-Truth riportò un grave infortunio che lo sta tenendo lontano dal ring ormai da moltissimo tempo. L’ex 24/7 Champion, lo scorso gennaio, aveva dichiarato che il suo recupero aveva subito un rallentamento a causa di un’infezione. Il wrestler, nonostante non sia più un giovanotto (ha compiuto 51 anni a gennaio), sta spingendo per tornare ancora una volta sul ring. Il report Stando a quanto riportato da PWInsider, Truth è stato visto a Birmingham (in Alabama) all’inizio della settimana. Nella cittadina statunitense si trova una clinica legata alla WWE dove, probabilmente, il wrestler potrebbe aver svolto gli ultimi controlli prima di poter tornare sul ring. Lo stesso wrestler, lo scorso aprile, aveva informato i fan che il suo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
R-Truth annuncia sui social di essere pronto al ritorno
Former TNA and WWE Superstar potentially set to return from injury shortly
R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear last November after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT.
