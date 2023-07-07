Winning A Greener Future, XCMG Machinery's Renewable Energy Equipment Products Outshine in Major Construction Projects (Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) - XUZHOU, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XCMG Machinery ("XCMG"), the world's top three Construction Machinery manufacturer, is committed to driving the green transformation of the industry and promoting the application of new Energy Equipment in Construction Projects. Recently, XCMG's XGC11000A crawler crane successfully completed the hoisting and installation of the world's first 2.7 MW efficient and compact tandem double-wind turbine unit, Huaneng "Sairui," at the Huaneng Tongyu wind farm in Jilin. As a key national R&D project, "Sairui" is a breakthrough in conventional wind power technology that anchors a new development path that significantly expands the scale of wind Energy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
