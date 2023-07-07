The Kingdom stasera su Canale 20 Mediaset | trama | curiosità e cast del film con Jamie Foxx

Stasera 7 luglio, a partire dalle ore 21:05, su Canale 20 Mediaset va in ondacon Jamie Foxx. La regia del film è di Peter Berg. Matthew Michael Carnahan ha firmato la sceneggiatura. Le musiche sono di Danny Elfman. Trama, cast, curiosità e trailer del ...(Drammatico, Thriller) in onda su 20 alle ore 20 , un film di Peter Berg, con Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Chris Cooper, Andrew Astor, Minka Kelly, Amy Hunter, Ali Suliman, ...Arriverà in Italia anche il film di apertura della sezione Un Certain RegardAnimal, opera seconda di Thomas Cailley dopo il celebratoFighters - Addestramento di vita. In un mondo ...

