The Kingdom stasera su Canale 20 Mediaset | trama | curiosità e cast del film con Jamie Foxx

The Kingdom

The Kingdom stasera su Canale 20 Mediaset: trama, curiosità e cast del film con Jamie Foxx (Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) stasera 7 luglio 2023 su Canale 20 Mediaset va in onda The Kingdom: cast, curiosità e trama del film del 2007 con Jamie Foxx stasera 7 luglio, a partire dalle ore 21:05, su Canale 20 Mediaset va in onda The Kingdom con Jamie Foxx. La regia del film è di Peter Berg. Matthew Michael Carnahan ha firmato la sceneggiatura. Le musiche sono di Danny Elfman. trama, cast, curiosità e trailer del lungometraggio. The Kingdom: trama Un gruppo FBI dell'anti-crimine guidato da Ronald Fleury e composto dall'ispettore Janet Mayes, ...
The Kingdom stasera su Canale 20 Mediaset: trama, curiosità e cast del film con Jamie Foxx

Stasera 7 luglio, a partire dalle ore 21:05, su Canale 20 Mediaset va in onda The Kingdom con Jamie Foxx. La regia del film è di Peter Berg. Matthew Michael Carnahan ha firmato la sceneggiatura. Le musiche sono di Danny Elfman. Trama, cast, curiosità e trailer del ...

Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Venerdì 7 Luglio, in prima e seconda serata

The Kingdom (Drammatico, Thriller) in onda su 20 alle ore 20 , un film di Peter Berg, con Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Chris Cooper, Andrew Astor, Minka Kelly, Amy Hunter, Ali Suliman, ...

