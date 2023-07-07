Saldi Estivi di SteamITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORIDiablo IV rivela la Stagione 1 con la Stagione degli Abietti COLLEZIONE DI PERIFERICHE RAZER A TEMA PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Il Bungie Day torna oggiImmortals of Aveum I UnpackedGTA Online: ottieni ricompense doppie al comando delle operazioni ...Vita nel Ranch di The Sims 4 - nuovo trailer NBA 2K24 svela Kobe Bryant Edition e Black Mamba EditionSfida di eliminazione della zona di guerraUltime Blog

Seaspan enters agreement?for methanol main engine retrofit solutions with MAN and Hapag Lloyd (Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) - VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a global leader in containership ownership and management, in collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the leading global liner shipping companies, has entered into a Conversion Commitment Agreement with MAN Energy solutions. Under the terms of the Agreement, MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy solutions' after-sales division, will deliver 15 engine retrofit solutions for conversion of vessels powered by conventional S90 engines from the Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd fleets to dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol. This Agreement ...
VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation ('Seaspan'), a global leader in containership ownership and management, in ...
