Derry City-Sligo Rovers (venerdì 07 luglio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) Ventitreesimo turno di Premier League irlandese e il Derry City proverà a scrollarsi di dosso il momento negativo nella sfida interna contro lo Sligo Rovers. Una sola vittoria nelle ultime 7 gare e 1 punto nelle ultime 4 gare esterne hanno mandato la squadra di Higgins al terzo posto a -6 dalla capolista Shamrock Rovers. Nell’ultimo turno c’è voluto un InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
