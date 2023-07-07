“Anyway, Still”, la seconda navigazione musicale degli Exit North (Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) "Anyway, Still" registra la volontà artistica del musicista svedese Thomas Feiner di rimanere al timone degli Exit North. Confermati: Charlie Storm, Steve Jansen e Ulf Jansson, con Seigen Ono ancora responsabile della qualità tecnica delle registrazioni, e con un supporto maggiore di strumentisti Leggi su ilgiornaleditalia
Advertising
Details of History. A Conversation with Carlo Ginzburg...humans cannot read Tools and techniques for confronting the excess of material that we are still ... Tell me if I'm wrong, but I have also observed a lot of "want to believe" anyway; the very popular ...
Details of History. A Conversation with Carlo Ginzburg...humans cannot read Tools and techniques for confronting the excess of material that we are still ... Tell me if I'm wrong, but I have also observed a lot of "want to believe" anyway; the very popular ...
Europa Distribution elegge il nuovo Cda per il 2023-2026 Cineuropa
Anyway StillSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anyway Still