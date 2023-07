Alessandro Chiesi appointed Chair of the Chiesi Group Maria Paola Chiesi becomes the Vice Chair

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 7 luglio 2023) PARMA, Italy, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/announces the appointment ofasof thewas born in Parma 56 years ago, is married, and has 5 children. He began his journey in the company nearly thirty years ago, starting in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector and then taking on increasing responsibilities in overseeing European and global business activities. He has developed a successful and passionate ...