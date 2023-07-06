YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023-2024 YPO Chairman (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announces the election of Raymond Watt to YPO's highest elected office, Chairman of the YPO Board of Directors. Watt, whose term began on 1 July 2023, is the 72nd Chairman and succeeds YPO Chairman Rafi Demirjian. A member of the YPO Pacific West Chapter, Watt is the Chairman of Rimar.ai, a big data analytics company, and Co-founder and CEO of Omnislash, Inc., a data-aggregation platform changing the esports and gaming space. "YPO has been transformative for me as a person, a leader and for my business, providing lifelong learning opportunities and invaluable connections," ...Leggi su forzearmatenews
