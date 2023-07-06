CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Ultime Blog

YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023-2024 YPO Chairman

zazoom
Commenta
YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023-2024 YPO Chairman (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announces the election of Raymond Watt to YPO's highest elected office, Chairman of the YPO Board of Directors. Watt, whose term began on 1 July 2023, is the 72nd Chairman and succeeds YPO Chairman Rafi Demirjian. A member of the YPO Pacific West Chapter, Watt is the Chairman of Rimar.ai, a big data analytics company, and Co-founder and CEO of Omnislash, Inc., a data-aggregation platform changing the esports and gaming space.  "YPO has been transformative for me as a person, a leader and for my business, providing lifelong learning opportunities and invaluable connections," ...
Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising

YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023 - 2024 YPO Chairman

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ypo - elects - raymond - watt - 2023 - 2024 - ypo - chairman - ...

YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023 - 2024 YPO Chairman

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/ypo - elects - raymond - watt - 2023 - 2024 - ypo - chairman - ...

Meta sfida Twitter, lanciata nuova app Threads  Lifestyleblog

YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023-2024 YPO Chairman

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announces the election of Raymond Watt to YPO's highest elected ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YPO Elects
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : YPO Elects Elects Raymond Watt 2023 2024