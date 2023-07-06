Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – WUXI, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FIFA announced Yadea, the World's leading electric two-wheeled vehicle brand is an Official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM Supporter, which is a third time of cooperation after the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018TM and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. In 2018, Yadea became the very first electric two-wheeled vehicle brand to be a Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup in Asia-Pacific. And since then, the internationalization process of Yadea has been developed at a staggering speed. Until today, Yadea has provided ...Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising
Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia - Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023... media@yadea.com View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yadea - unveiled - as - an - official - asia - pacific - supporter - of - the - fifa - womens - world - cup - 2023 ...
Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia - Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023... media@yadea.com View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/yadea - unveiled - as - an - official - asia - pacific - supporter - of - the - fifa - womens - world - cup - 2023 ...
Buell: arrivano le nuove Super Touring e Baja DR inSella
Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023â„¢FIFA announced Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeled vehicle brand is an Official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 TM Supporter, whi ...
Yadea Unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™WUXI, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA announced Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeled vehicle brand is an Official FIFA Women's ...
Yadea UnveiledSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Unveiled