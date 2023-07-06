Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industry (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) YIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first Factory in the PV industry to be awarded Zero Carbon status by an independent agency. Trina Solar's Yiwu Factory was assessed by TiGroup, a certification body specialising in health, safety, environmental and sustainability inspection and testing. A range of indicators were evaluated on-site, including: The Factory achieved an overall score of 79.68 out of 80 for 2022, and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industry
Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research
Trina Solar's Yifeng Chen honored with IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award
Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar's modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023 - ranking first globally
Trina Solar awarded "2023 Top Performer" by PVEL, with Vertex N reliability highly recognized... June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) , the world - renowned third - party reliability testing laboratory, has published its 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, and Trina Solar ...
The World New Energy Expo 2023 takes place in ChangzhouChangzhou is home not only to headquarter - based leading companies such as CALB, SVOLT, and Trina Solar but also hosts manufacturing bases and research institutions for over 70% of China's leading ...
SNEC insight: Global module makers join 600W+ trend, with Trina Solar leading the ultra - high power and n - type fieldFurthermore, to maximize power output and optimize container space utilization and cell spacing within modules, Trina Solar has pioneered in introducing rectangular cell technology, setting a trend ...
Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industryYIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first factory in the PV industry to be ...
Trina Solar awarded "2023 Top Performer" by PVEL, with Vertex N reliability highly recognizedCHANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the world-renowned third-party reliability testing laboratory, has ...
