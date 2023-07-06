Threads to become Twitter’s rival after Meta’s launch

(Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Mark Zuckerberg’s new platformwill be rolled out in 100 countries and the access is expected to be broaden out.CEO predicts 1 billion new downloads within a relatively little time frame. A great threat to Twitter, which, as Meta pointed out, was unsuccessful in achieving such important goals.new achievement,

The entire value chain has steadilymore digitized from product inception to manufacturing ... digital, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), ISG says. "Enterprises are ...

Meta lancia Threads e va all'attacco di Twitter LiberoReporter

which Meta hopes will become the go-to communication channel for celebrities, companies and politicians. Image Credit: REUTERS California: More than 10 million people have signed up to Threads, Meta’s ...Meta's new social Threads is expected to record millions of downloads, threatening Elon Musk's platform Twitter.