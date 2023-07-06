CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Ultime Blog

Solenis Completes Acquisition of Diversey for $4.6 Billion

Solenis Completes

(Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – Deal combines two industry leaders in adjacent but highly complementary markets  WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Solenis, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in water-intensive industries, has completed its previously announced Acquisition of Diversey Holdings, Ltd., effective July 5, in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 Billion. Diversey is a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning products and technology.  With the Acquisition, Solenis has grown to an enterprise operating in over 130 countries with 71 manufacturing facilities and more than 15,000 employees. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Solenis was acquired by Platinum Equity in ...
WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in water-intensive industries, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Diversey ...
