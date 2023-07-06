CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Ultime Blog

REVASUM ASX | RVS announces the release of a 200mm conversion kit for their flagship 6EZ silicon carbide SiC chemical mechanical polishing CMP platform

zazoom
Commenta
REVASUM (ASX:RVS) announces the release of a 200mm conversion kit for their flagship 6EZ silicon carbide (SiC) chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) platform (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REVASUM today announced the availability of 200mm SiC wafer polishing capability on the 6EZ platform. The 6EZ has already proven its value in high-volume manufacturing of 150mm SiC substrates and a 200mm conversion kit has now been fully tested and released, giving customers the option of upgrading 6EZ systems in the field.  Dr. Fred Sun, Vice President of R&D and Process Technologies at REVASUM said, "While the 6EZ was designed from the start to polish 200mm substrates, due to scarcity of these larger substrates in the market, we had not been able to fully characterize polishing performance on 200mm substrates until recently. The ...
Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising

Wimbledon 2023, oggi ancora pioggia: previsioni meteo prima settimana  Lifestyleblog

Lam Research Introduces World's First Bevel Deposition Solution to Increase Yield in Chip Production

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today introduced Coronus DX, the industry's first bevel deposition solution optimized to address key manufacturing challenges in next-generation logic, 3D NAND and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : REVASUM ASX
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : REVASUM ASX REVASUM announces release 200mm conversion