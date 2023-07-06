REVASUM ASX | RVS announces the release of a 200mm conversion kit for their flagship 6EZ silicon carbide SiC chemical mechanical polishing CMP platform

Leggi su forzearmatenews

(Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —today announced the availability ofSiC wafercapability on the 6EZ. The 6EZ has already proven its value in high-volume manufacturing of 150mm SiC substrates and akit has now been fully tested andd, giving customers the option of upgrading 6EZ systems in the field. Dr. Fred Sun, Vice President of R&D and Process Technologies atsaid, "While the 6EZ was designed from the start to polishsubstrates, due to scarcity of these larger substrates in the market, we had not been able to fully characterizeperformance onsubstrates until recently. The ...