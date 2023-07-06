Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Meteorological Model shows strong performance when compared with traditional prediction in speed and accuracy SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HUAWEI CLOUD announced that a paper about its breakthrough Pangu Weather AI Model has been published by Nature, one of the world's top scientific journals. The publication marks the first time that employees of a Chinese technology company are the sole authors of a Nature paper, according to Nature Index. The paper, describing how to develop a precise and accurate global AI Weather forecast system based on deep learning using 43 years of data, appeared in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchersSHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD announced that a paper about its breakthrough Pangu Weather AI model has been published by Nature, one of the world's top scientific journals ...
