Call of Duty: una bici da corsa unica nel suo genere con Mark ...CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Ultime Blog

Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers

Prestigious science

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Meteorological Model shows strong performance when compared with traditional prediction in speed and accuracy  SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

HUAWEI CLOUD announced that a paper about its breakthrough Pangu Weather AI Model has been published by Nature, one of the world's top scientific journals. The publication marks the first time that employees of a Chinese technology company are the sole authors of a Nature paper, according to Nature Index. The paper, describing how to develop a precise and accurate global AI Weather forecast system based on deep learning using 43 years of data, appeared in the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/prestigious - science - journal - nature - publishes - paper - about - pangu - weather - ai - model - authored - by - huawei - ...

Muck Rack Names First Ever AI Lead

He is a frequent speaker at data conferences such as the Open Data Science Conference and ...Of The Year® New York Award Business Wire Business Wire - 15 Giugno 2023 Ernst & Young's prestigious award ...

Adler Makes Groundbreaking Debut: World's First 3D Real - Time Ad Takes Center Stage on Iconic New York Times Square Billboard

Last September, Adler took center stage as an official technology partner at the prestigious ...on her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16 while studying in the second year of Seoul Science High ...

Tips for foreigners in The City: SUMMER Guide  Firenze Spettacolo

Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD announced that a paper about its breakthrough Pangu Weather AI model has been published by Nature, one of the world's top scientific journals ...

Telangana to take over CKM college

The State Government is to take over the administration of Chanda Kanthaiah Memorial Arts and Science College, popularly known as CKM College, one of the prestigious institutions in Telangana.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Prestigious science
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Prestigious science Prestigious science journal Nature publishes