PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT | SPAIN

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/PanResources Inc. ("Pan" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that initial drilling at the high prioritytarget has intersected visibleand tinin the first two drill holes. Thetarget includes thewardion of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the Ladiscovery and potential extension to theLaCu-Sn-Ag. Drilling to date at Lashows theextends over approximately ...