PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT | SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Pan GLOBAL Resources Inc. ("Pan GLOBAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that initial drilling at the high priority ROMANA WEST target has intersected visible COPPER and tin MINERALIZATION in the first two drill holes. The ROMANA WEST target includes the WESTward PROJECTion of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the La ROMANA discovery and potential extension to the NEAR-SURFACE La ROMANA Cu-Sn-Ag MINERALIZATION. Drilling to date at La ROMANA shows the MINERALIZATION extends over approximately ...
