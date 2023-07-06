MLW Fusion 05.07.2023 (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Buongiorno a tutti e bentornati con Fusion. Ecco i risultati odierni dei tre match andati in onda ieri sera. MLW World Middleweight Title Match: AKIRA (w/Raven) (c) batte Lince Dorado (9:01) Mandy Leon (w/Raven) sconfigge Billie Starkz (2:35) MLW World Tag Team Title Hardcore Match: Il Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) (c) batte i Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) (7:33) Leggi su zonawrestling
