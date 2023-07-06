Italy backing Ukraine to bolster global security, uphold international law says Meloni (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Italy continues to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s 16-month-old invasion and work for “a just and lasting peace” to safeguard international law and global security, according to Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni. “I want to reiterate my firm belief that defending Ukraine today means defending the Italian national interest,” Meloni told MPs on Wednesday ahead of a European Union leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday. “The Ukraine’s capitulation would bring with it the collapse of international law and of the system of coexistence between states that was born with the end of World War II,” said Meloni. “Our hope is that a just and lasting peace can be achieved as soon as possible, in full respect of ...Leggi su giornaledellumbria
