APERTE LE REGISTRAZIONI ANTICIPATE PER POKÉMON SLEEP In arrivo nuovi e avvincenti videogiochi con DLSS! GYLT È ORA DISPONIBILE Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - il Pass percorsi aggiuntivi arriva il 12 luglioCS: Shattered Heavenb - online l'accolade trailer Nilox, Celly e Skechers - gadget e accessori per la spiaggiaParigi - tappa europea di Twitchcon 2023Nokia T10 Kids Edition, un tablet pensato per tutti i bambini Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit arriva su PCTP-Link: oltre il 40% di sconto per Amazon Prime Day 2023Ultime Blog

Italy backing Ukraine to bolster global security | uphold international law says Meloni 

Italy backing

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a giornaledellumbria©

zazoom
Commenta
Italy backing Ukraine to bolster global security, uphold international law says Meloni  (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Italy continues to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s 16-month-old invasion and work for “a just and lasting peace” to safeguard international law and global security, according to Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni.  “I want to reiterate my firm belief that defending Ukraine today means defending the Italian national interest,” Meloni told MPs on Wednesday ahead of a European Union leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday.  “The Ukraine’s capitulation would bring with it the collapse of international law and of the system of coexistence between states that was born with the end of World War II,” said Meloni.  “Our hope is that a just and lasting peace can be achieved as soon as possible, in full respect of ...
Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Advertising

Napoli Città della Musica - Napoli Fonika

... realizzata con la collaborazione di ADA/Warner Music Italy. 20 LUGLIO 2023 " Dalle ore 18:00 alle ... Tutte donne saranno anche le componenti della backing band che accompagnerà le varie esibizioni, ...

Italy committed to prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine

Meloni was addressing Italy's lower house of parliament ahead of a European Union leaders summit on Thursday and Friday. "First and foremost, we will keep backing the independent work of the ...

Italy backing Ukraine to bolster global security, uphold international law says Meloni

Italy "has all the credentials" to be a top player in Ukraine's reconstruction once the devastating war with Russia comes to an end, and strongly supports its EU entry, Meloni argued. "We look to a ...

Zucchero oggi a Trieste, nuovo concerto per il World Wild Tour  Adnkronos

Italy reaffirms support for democracy in Belarus

Italy has underlined its support for Belarus's pro-democracy movement and concern at Minsk's backing for Russia's 498-day offensive in Ukraine and stationing of tactical nuclear warheads in the former ...

Lower House OKs Covid commission of inquiry bill

The Lower House on Thursday gave its backing to a bill establishing a commission of inquiry into the handling of the Covid emergency in Italy. The lower chamber of parliament approved the bill with 17 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy backing
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Italy backing Italy backing Ukraine bolster global