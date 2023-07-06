Israeli FM Cohen ‘to visit Rome on 13 July’ (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen will hold talks with Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and may have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican during a visit to Rome on 13 July, diplomatic sources have told Adnkronos. Cohen will meet members of Rome’s Jewish community during his Rome visit, said the sources. It is not known if Cohen will meet Italy’s premier, Giorgia Meloni, who had talks in Rome in March with her Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s top diplomat will arrive in Italy from Serbia, which he is due to visit on 12 July, according to the sources. il Giornale dell'Umbria - il giornale on line dell'Umbria. Leggi su giornaledellumbria
