Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Taishan – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) Lo Shandong Taishan cercherà di estendere l’imbattibilità a 10 partite della Chinese Super League venerdì 7 luglio, quando andrà a sfidare l’Henan Songshan Longmen. I visitatori occupano attualmente il sesto posto dopo 14 gare di campionato, mentre i padroni di casa hanno sette punti in meno, all’undicesimo posto, dopo la sconfitta dell’ultima volta. Il calcio di inizio di Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Taishan è previsto alle 13:35 Anteprima della partita Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Taishan a che punto sono le due squadre Henan Songshan Longmen Dopo il sesto ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Risultati calcio live, lunedì 3 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineWanderers 2 - 0 (Finale) CILE PRIMERA DIVISI"N Huachipato - Magallanes 18:00 CINA SUPER LEAGUE Changchun Yatai - Henan Songshan Longmen 3 - 1 (*) Chengdu Rongcheng - Beijing Guoan 0 - 1 (*) Shandong ...
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 3 luglio 2023 - CalciomagazineWanderers 00:00 CILE PRIMERA DIVISI"N Huachipato - Magallanes 18:00 CINA SUPER LEAGUE Changchun Yatai - Henan Songshan Longmen 13:35 Chengdu Rongcheng - Beijing Guoan 13:35 Shandong Taishan - ...
Risultati calcio live, mercoledì 28 giugno 2023 - CalciomagazineNella J1 League 4 - 1 dell'Urawa sul Shonan mentre nella Super League cinese troviamo le vittorie in trasferta di Henan Songshan Longmen e casalinga di Shanghai Shenhua, Tianjin Jinmen tiger e ...
Changchun Yatai vs Henan Songshan Longmen - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily
Preview: Henan Songshan Longmen vs. Shandong Taishan - prediction, team news, lineupsSports Mole previews Friday's Chinese Super League clash between Henan Songshan Longmen and Shandong Taishan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups. Shandong Taishan will look to ...
Preview: Changchun Yatai vs. Henan Songshan Longmen - prediction, team news, lineupsChangchun Yatai play host to Henan Songshan Longmen on Monday looking to move closer to the top three in the Chinese Super League. Meanwhile, the visitors make the trip to the Nianling Stadium ...
Henan SongshanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Henan Songshan