Derry City-Sligo Rovers venerdì 07 luglio 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

- Sligo Rovers 1 (ore 20.45) Match valido per la ventitreesima giornata della Premier Division irlandese. I padroni di casa vengono dal pareggio esterno per 1 - 1 contro lo Shelbourne e ......00 GIAPPONE J1 LEAGUE C - Osaka - Avispa Fukuoka 0 - 1 (Finale) IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Cork- Drogheda 20:45 Dundalk - Shamrock Rovers 20:45 Shelbourne -20:45 Sligo Rovers - ......00 GIAPPONE J1 LEAGUE C - Osaka - Avispa Fukuoka 12:00 IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Cork- Drogheda 20:45 Dundalk - Shamrock Rovers 20:45 Shelbourne -20:45 Sligo Rovers - Bohemians 20:45 ...DERRY City Football Club has received a timely boost with the news that Ruaidhri Higgins potential move to League One outfit Barnsley will NOT go ahead.Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a shooting in Derry on Wednesday, July 5th. Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that ...