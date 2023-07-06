Parigi - tappa europea di Twitchcon 2023Nokia T10 Kids Edition, un tablet pensato per tutti i bambini Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit arriva su PCTP-Link: oltre il 40% di sconto per Amazon Prime Day 2023Call of Duty: una bici da corsa unica nel suo genere con Mark ...CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Ultime Blog

Dazzling Finale of the 34th Golden Melody Awards: Unleashing the "Boundaryless" Magic of Music! (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) HUSH Makes History as Best Male Mandarin Singer, A-Lin's Long-awaited Triumph as Best Female Mandarin Singer! TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 34th Golden Melody Awards ceremony recently concluded, marking a momentous occasion as it returned to Taipei Arena after a three-year hiatus. This year's theme, "Boundaryless," celebrated the rich diversity and inclusivity of music. The broadcast garnered impressive viewership, with an average of 3.32 and an effective average of 3.71, making it the day's most-watched program. The ceremony also made a splash on new media platforms, accumulating a staggering 11.96 million views. When combined with TV viewership, the global audience reached an impressive 15.35 million. Social media engagement soared, surpassing an incredible 400 million interactions. The ...
