The 34th Golden Melody Awards ceremony recently concluded, marking a momentous occasion as it returned to Taipei Arena after a three-year hiatus. This year's theme, "Boundaryless," celebrated the rich diversity and inclusivity of music. The broadcast garnered impressive viewership, with an average of 3.32 and an effective average of 3.71, making it the day's most-watched program. The ceremony also made a splash on new media platforms, accumulating a staggering 11.96 million views. When combined with TV viewership, the global audience reached an impressive 15.35 million. Social media engagement soared, surpassing an incredible 400 million interactions. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dazzling Finale of the 34th Golden Melody Awards: Unleashing the "Boundaryless" Magic of Music!HUSH Makes History as Best Male Mandarin Singer, A-Lin's Long-awaited Triumph as Best Female Mandarin Singer! TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Golden Melody Awards ceremony recently ...
