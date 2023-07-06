Dazzling Finale of the 34th Golden Melody Awards | Unleashing the Boundaryless Magic of Music!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) HUSH Makes History as Best Male Mandarin Singer, A-Lin's Long-awaited Triumph as Best Female Mandarin Singer! TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theceremony recently concluded, marking a momentous occasion as it returned to Taipei Arena after a three-year hiatus. This year's theme, "," celebrated the rich diversity and inclusivity of music. The broadcast garnered impressive viewership, with an average of 3.32 and an effective average of 3.71, making it the day's most-watched program. The ceremony also made a splash on new media platforms, accumulating a staggering 11.96 million views. When combined with TV viewership, the global audience reached an impressive 15.35 million. Social media engagement soared, surpassing an incredible 400 million interactions. The ...