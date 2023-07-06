CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Ultime Blog

CAPEX com Expands into the Greek Market

CAPEX.com Expands into the Greek Market (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announces its first M&A deal, the acquisition of the book-of-clients of the well-established WiredMarket.com, thus expanding in the Greek Market. WiredMarket.com, founded in 1991, a renowned brokerage in Greece. With decades of experience, the number one Greek broker is known for providing high-quality financial services to its clients. Octavian Patrascu, CEO and Founder of CAPEX.com declares: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of WiredMarket.com's book of clients, which is in line with our growth strategy and strengthens our position in the Greek Market. We are excited to welcome ...
About CAPEX.com CAPEX.com is an EU - based fintech startup and industry - leading brokerage that offers an all - inclusive trading experience, giving clients a wide range of financial products at ...

Attraverso modifiche sia normative sia fiscali, come per esempio la deduzione dell'Iva sulle capex e sull'acquisto per chi gestisce un patrimonio in locazione, ma anche la classificazione in bilancio ...

Capex.com è un broker online che si distingue per la sua piattaforma di trading innovativa e intuitiva. L' app di Capex.com è progettata per garantire una facile navigazione, indipendentemente dal ...

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announces its first M&A deal, the acquisition of the book-of-clients of the well-established WiredMarket.com, ...

Il trading online rappresenta uno strumento indispensabile per chi desidera investire sui mercati finanziari in modo diretto, dinamico e flessibile. In termini semplici, il trading online è la pratica ...
