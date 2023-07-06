CreationDose: l'agency che connette i brand alle NewGen L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Ultime Blog

40 Million Kilometers of Accident-Free Trucking Powered by Inceptio’s Autonomous Driving System (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio," or the "Company"), China's leading developer of Autonomous Driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, today announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has Powered more than 40 Million Kilometers of Accident-Free Trucking on China's highways. This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio's full-stack Autonomous Driving solution, as well as its accelerating commercial uptake. Inceptio's L3 Autonomous trucks have been in commercial operation since late 2021. Working closely with two of China's top OEMs, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and ...
China's leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, today announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has powered more than 40 million kilometers of

