40 Million Kilometers of Accident-Free Trucking Powered by Inceptio's Autonomous Driving System (Di giovedì 6 luglio 2023) SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio," or the "Company"), China's leading developer of Autonomous Driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks, today announced that the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has Powered more than 40 Million Kilometers of Accident-Free Trucking on China's highways. This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio's full-stack Autonomous Driving solution, as well as its accelerating commercial uptake. Inceptio's L3 Autonomous trucks have been in commercial operation since late 2021. ...
