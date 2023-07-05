Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Oscurare il Sole, Geoingegneria solare: l'esperimento SCoPEx per ...Ultime Blog

WWE: Baron Corbin chiude con il passato, cancellate tutte le sue vecchie “gimmick” (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT, è stata mostrata una vignetta dedicata a Baron Corbin. In questo filmato, l’ex Lone Wolf ha affermato di essere “imbarazzato” per la sconfitta patita contro Carmelo Hayes, affermando che la fama ed i soldi non comprano la reputazione. Ed il tutto ha portato ad una drastica scelta che cambierà, decisamente, il suo futuro. Bruciato tutto ciò che l’ha contraddistinto: “No more bullshit” Un vero e proprio falò ha poi visto Corbin prendere le distanze con il suo passato: l’attire del Lone Wolf, di King e di Happy Corbin sono stati lanciati nelle fiamme, con una frase abbastanza chiara che ha chiuso il filmato: “Nessuna gimmick, nessuna assurdità… mai più stronzate”. Un vero e proprio cambio di rotta che forse non farà piacere ai fan, visto che ...
