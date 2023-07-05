WWE: Baron Corbin chiude con il passato, cancellate tutte le sue vecchie “gimmick” (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT, è stata mostrata una vignetta dedicata a Baron Corbin. In questo filmato, l’ex Lone Wolf ha affermato di essere “imbarazzato” per la sconfitta patita contro Carmelo Hayes, affermando che la fama ed i soldi non comprano la reputazione. Ed il tutto ha portato ad una drastica scelta che cambierà, decisamente, il suo futuro. Bruciato tutto ciò che l’ha contraddistinto: “No more bullshit” Un vero e proprio falò ha poi visto Corbin prendere le distanze con il suo passato: l’attire del Lone Wolf, di King e di Happy Corbin sono stati lanciati nelle fiamme, con una frase abbastanza chiara che ha chiuso il filmato: “Nessuna gimmick, nessuna assurdità… mai più stronzate”. Un vero e proprio cambio di rotta che forse non farà piacere ai fan, visto che ...Leggi su zonawrestling
